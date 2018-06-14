Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In possibly their best performance of the season, especially on defence, Underbank stopped the slide in winning their first game in four attempts, 22-8 at Normanton Knights.

Underbank also roke their duck on the road with victory over an ill-disciplined Knights outfit that disappointed the large home crowd with their disjointed performance.

Rangers bossed both territory and possession throughout, but couldn’t finish a plethora of half chances created, especially in the first half, as they trailed 8-4 at the break.

However, the second period was a different story as they scored three tries in a dominant and controlled display.

Try doubles were recorded for both full back Jakob Garside and for right wing Sam Ansell. Two conversions from half back Luke Pogson and a penalty goal from Garside completed the Underbank points total.

As a result of the win Normanton remain in seventh place in the table with five wins, six losses and 10 points.

As for Rangers, they move up to eighth place on the league ladder with nine points (from four wins and a draw) from their 11 fixtures.

Rangers had Sam Rochford, Jordan Williams, Tom Stringer and Jonlee Sanderson unavailable, while Will Broadbent-Allan, Dave Pawson and Courtney Allette were injured.

Into the 17 came Tom Booth, Oliver Moorhouse on debut, Craig Williams, coach Richard Knight and Mikey Holmes.

The game was played on a hard pitch, and in warm and sunny conditions, and the attending spectators will have been impressed with the start that Rangers made to the game as they played fast and totally commanded the field behind a dominant forward pack, with imperious hooker Danny Hirst sniping out of dummy half constantly getting Underbank on the front foot.

Even though they created and spurned a couple of decent half chances to score, Underbank eventually opened the scoring on 18 minutes.

Following a Knights knock-on, Hirst fed the ball to his full back Garside who demonstrated great footwork to create an opening in the home defence and he darted through the gap to crash over.

Pogson couldn’t add the extras.

Underbank should have increased their lead on a number of occasions, but against the run of play it was Normanton who surprisingly scored next on 25 minutes. Underbank skipper Alex Chatterton knocked-on a poor last tackle kick from the Knights, and in the following set the ball was shifted to the right for centre Ashley Haynes to race over untouched.

The conversion attempt was missed and was again on 39 minutes as the home side took the lead with a try from Jordan Siddons as he went through a couple of poor tackle attempts.

In truth Underbank finished the half poorly only completing one of their final five possessions and the Normanton score was a culmination of a series of errors by the visitors, as the hosts somehow led 8-4 at oranges.

During the break, coach Knight reaffirmed to his troops that if they played smarter in the second period then they would convincingly win the game.

So it proved as Rangers scored three second-half tries to run out comfortable victors.

First on 43 minutes the impressive Owen Restall split the Normanton line, carried the ball for 30 metres and handed on to Sam Ansell for a walk-in try to level the scores.

The next try after 56 minutes came with Normanton pressing the Rangers goal line and as they shifted the ball left the ever alert Chatterton intercepted just ten metres from his own line, carried for 30 metres before passing to the supporting Ansell who raced 60 metres for the vital, go-ahead score.

Pogson converted and Rangers led 14-8, and they sealed the two points on 65 minutes as Garside completed his try brace when picking up a loose pass from Restall and scything his way past several Knights’ defenders on a mazy twenty run through a tiring defence. Pogson added the extras and then Garside kicked a penalty goal on 74 minutes to completely ‘home and hose’ the win.

The Knights then completely lost their discipline and the game declined into mayhem with the home side putting in some cheap and late shots, and in the final minute three players (two Knights, plus Rangers’ Mikey Holmes) were given red cards for their parts in a brawl instigated by the home side.

Jakob Garside won the Bengal Spice Man of the Match for a sparkling try double and the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match went to dazzling Danny Hirst with his lightning speed scoots out of the play the ball, causing Normanton trouble all afternoon.

This weekend, Underbank entertain local rivals Siddal on Saturday afternoon, June 16, (2.30).