Underbank Rangers’ impressive first campaign in the National Conference League Premier Division is just getting better by the week and exceeds all expectations within the group of players and staff.

Having scored a sixth consecutive victory, this time 26-22 at Kells, Underbank now they have their eyes on a play-off spot with six games to go.

In extending their winning run to six games they leapfrogged Wath Brow Hornets into sixth position on the league table with a win over their Cumbrian rivals that was far more comfortable than the final score line suggests.

Kells remain fourth bottom and are nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation trapdoor.

A whole load of firsts and records were set with Rangers winning at Kells for the first time, Ollie Moorhouse scoring his first try for the senior side, Sam Rochford claiming his first score of the season, Sam Ansell amazingly crossing the stripe for the 50th time in only 33 games and skipper Alex Chatterton being the first Underbank player to notch 100 tries for the senior side since Underbank moved to the summer competitions in 2003.

To complete the scoring, the mercurial Luke Pogson kicked all four conversion attempts, plus he added a penalty goal at the start of the second half.

With the sides scoring four tries apiece, Pogson’s goal kicking ultimately proved the difference on the scoreboard.

Rangers again had a reasonably settled side with Tom England replacing his brother Will in the 17, Dave Pawson returning to the squad after missing seven matches with a knee injury, Alex Chatterton recovering from a shoulder knock to take his place in the right centre, while Tom Stringer moved into the front row to cover for the unavailable Craig Williams.

After recent rainfall the game was played on a firm pitch and in a much cooler temperature than of late, with Underbank receiving the kick off.

Make no mistake, Rangers fully deserved the victory.

However, it was oh so different early in the game as Underbank found themselves in a full-on arm wrestle and after 30 minutes trailed 12-6.

With try-scoring opportunities at a premium and defences on top, the first half was tight, but Kells’ five-eighth Tyrone Dalton had nipped in for two tries after feeding on Underbank dropped ball and missed tackles and, in between times, Underbank scored a try worth the admission fee alone as Will Broadbent-Allan fired a superb cut-out pass to left winger Courtney Allette who found centre Joey Bobbin on his inside, and the Aussie drew in the Kells’ full back before releasing lock forward Rochford on a searing 30m dash to the goal line.

The hosts looked more likely to add to their lead throughout the first period, but came up with a series of basic handling errors whilst in good attacking positions in the Rangers’ 20m area, and Underbank made them pay as on 31 minutes they levelled the scores.

Owen Restall crabbed across field looking for a gap and had the ball knocked out of his grasp, and while Kells appealed for the knock on, Moorhouse was first to react, scooping up the ball and crashing over the line in a three-man tackle.

After drawing level at the end of the first half Rangers were in the ascendancy, and look the lead for the first time in the game when Pogson coolly converted from 30m following an offside decision against Kells.

At this stage of the game Underbank were in complete control with their forward pack winning the battle up front and their backs looking dangerous every time the ball was spread wide.

Allied to this was an improved kicking game from Pogson and the game was predominantly being played in the Kells half of the field.

However, the hosts regained the lead on 53 minutes as they kept the ball alive on the last tackle and after going through at least half a dozen pairs of hands, half back Dom Wear sliced past three would-be tacklers on a mazy run to the line for a great individual score.

Crucially he missed the conversion and this score stirred Underbank into action as they turned their dominance into points.

First, on 58 minutes, Rochford spotted a possible 3 v 2 on the short side of the ruck, darted out of dummy half handed on to Chatterton who gave his winger Ansell a clear run to the corner. Pogson superbly kicked the extras from the touchline.

Then full back Jakob Garside scythed through the home defence and as he approached the Kells full back found the trailing Chatterton with a well-timed pass and the veteran centre did the rest as he raced over. Pogson again converted and Rangers led by 10 points with 19 minutes remaining.

Underbank could only lose this game rather than Kells win it and so this theory almost proved right as Rangers’ game management suddenly disappeared and they began to drop passes and concede penalties, and the home side could sniff a chance.

However, tremendous scrambling defence and a will to win saved the day on several occasions with Ansell, in particular, making a crucial tackle as a Kells centre looked odds-on to score.

Kells did eventually cross for a try in the 78th minute through hard working David Lowery, and with the conversion kicked, Underbank led by only four points.

But after receiving a penalty, Kells marched into Rangers’ territory only to knock-on in the first tackle and the referee’s whistle blew for full time to end a pulsating game.

Lock forward Sam Rochford was the unanimous winner of both the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match and the Bengal Spice Man of the Match for his excellent work on both attack and defence, and he was pushed all the way for the awards by both Jakob Garside and Joey Bobbin.

Next weekend Underbank have a free date, but then entertain Normanton Knights on the Tuesday evening, July 31, with a 7.15pm kick off.