The rise of Underbank Rangers to amateur rugby league’s top division is simply amazing.

They have had three promotions in just four years, often securing promotion against all the odds.

And now they are more than holding their own in the top division of amateur rugby league, the Conference Premier League.

Underbank was formed in 1884 and is the oldest amateur Rugby League club in the world.

Over the last 10 years head coach Richard Knight has brought through some great young players from the club in Holmfirth that has three senior teams and three junior teams.

One of the first team players, Craig Williams, toured Fiji last year with the England Community Lions Team of amateur players and two 22-year-olds, Owen Restall and Sam Rochford, were in the under 23 England Commonwealth Championship team that reached the semi-finals in Australia in February.

Two of the promotions involved the team reaching play-off finals after finishing fifth in their league.

Both times they showed nerves of steel and a battling spirit to win and go up a division.

In the 2015 final against Leigh East they looked doomed at half-time trailing 22-4 but then coach Richard Knight game them a half-time team talk to remember.

Richard said: “I told them they could still win this and exactly why. They then went out and did it even though after the game almost all of them said to me they never really thought they’d turn it around.”

He added: “It is certainly a challenging standard in the Premier League but we have some pretty good players who always do their best. ”

Last year Richard was named Coach of the Year for all the amateur rugby football leagues in a presentation evening held at Old Trafford in Manchester on Super League Grand Final night.

Richard has brought an analytical edge to his coaching. All the games are filmed and he then goes through the film early in the week, cuts it down to the important parts and then shows it to the players on Wednesdays so they can see the areas that need attention and improvement.