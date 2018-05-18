Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers are forced to ring the changes as they welcome National Conference Premier leaders Hunslet Club Parkside to The Cross.

Coach Richard Knight has lost Dave Pawson and Wil Broadbent-Allen to knee injuries and Nathan Robinson to an ankle knock, while Craig Williams is working away and Mikey Holmes is on holiday.

Promoted from the second team and into the squad are Jack Thompson, Thomas Booth, Tom England and Tom Stringer, and Knight is calling for a massive effort to protect Underbank’s unbeaten home record.

“We are doing it pretty tough on the injury front, but we have got next week off so we can throw 100% at this, hopefully pick up the two points and then rest up after that,” said Knight.

“Hunslet Club Parkside are nine from nine and haven’t looked like losing all year, so they will be a real good test for us.

“It’s exactly what we need after playing probably our worst last week (in the 44-18 defeat at Siddal on TV), so we are looking for that improvement.

“We have acknowledged what we did wrong and what we need to improve, so playing the best team in the division this week should stand us in good stead.”

He added; “We pushed them twice last year, so there is no reason why we can’t get up for the game and give them a real good shot.

“If we don’t get up for the game, we will get pumped for 70, so there will be no complacency from us and hopefully we can get under their skin from early doors and perform.”