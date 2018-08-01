Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers go into Saturday’s National Conference Premier home clash with Thatto Heath (2.30) boosted by a fantastic 26-6 win over Normanton Knights.

The result pushes Richard Knight’s in-form Rangers side to fifth in the table and right in the hunt for a play-off place – all this after being written off as relegation certainties at the start of the campaign.

Rangers are also boosted by the selection of Sam Rochford and leading scorer Sam Ansell in the England Community Lions squad to face Wigan Warriors Reserves at the end of this month.

“It’s been a brilliant effort from everybody to get us into this position in fifth in the table, and I reckon three wins from our last five fixtures will get us a play-off spot,” said Knight, whose team have won seven matches on the trot.

“We had a pretty rough and tough match against Normanton, which was quite physical and feisty at times, but we played well enough to make sure Normanton never looked like they could win it.

“We defended our line really well, which I’m very happy about because that’s been the case for the last seven or eight games.

“What we didn’t do so well was keep hold of the ball, completing only 45% in the second half. When you do that, you are forced to defend your line well.”

Tryscorers against Normanton were Chatterton, Pogson, Rochford and Robinson. Rochford also had an assist, along with Restall and Moorhouse.

Pogson kicked five goals, while Restall was man-of-the-match and Garside the Players’ Player of the Match.

So what of this weekend’s test against a Thatto Heath side fourth in the table and just a point above Underbank?

“Normanton didn’t throw too much at us, but Thatto will, so we need to be at our best,” explained Knight.

“They will be coming with all guns blazing, knowing that we’ve had a midweek match, so we need to be ‘at it’ on Saturday.”

Underbank are now clear of any relegation worries – their first objective this season was to avoid the drop, so to have achieved it with five games to go is tremendous.

“If someone had told me seven games ago we were going to win all those seven I would have ripped their hands off,” said Knight.

“We’ve done really well and we want to keep going.

“Having Sam Rochford and Sam Ansell in the England side, too, is acknowledgment of how well we are doing as a team. At the start of the season, I don’t think we would have got two men in the team, but we have now because of our performances.”

The only downside for Underbank is the loss of Craig Williams to a knee injury in the Normanton match, and he may well miss the rest of the season.

“It’s a really sour blow for the club and for Craig, but to be missing only one with five matches to go means we are in a pretty good place fitness wise, so we can’t complain too much.”