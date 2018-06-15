Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers are looking for back-to-back wins as derby rivals Siddal come to The Cross in the National Conference Premier.

Fresh from a come-from-behind 22-8 victory at Normanton, coach Richard Knight’s men are looking to topple one of the teams above them in the table.

Not only that, but Knight is keen to avenge the televised away defeat at Siddal earlier in the season.

“We owe Siddal one, because in the away game it was probably the worst we have played all year,” said Knight, who may again be forced to play this weekend, along with fellow coaches Lee St Hilaire and Andy Boothroyd.

“This is a local derby at home, where we have gone really well all year, and while we lost at Thatto Heath a couple of games back, the win at Normanton was brilliant for us and we now want to keep that form going.

“If we play like we can, then we could be going to Wigan St Pats in a couple of weeks looking for three in a row, and that has to be our target.”

Rangers continue to suffer on the injury front.

Missing this week are Dave Pawson (knee), Will Broadbent-Allen (knee), Jack Thompson (ribs), Danny Hirst (shoulder dislocation), Craig Williams (leg), Courtney Allette (ribs) and Tom Stringer, who is on holiday.

“While we are missing a few, the great thing is that the lads who have come in have done a fantastic job,” explained Knight.

“And we’ve got Sam Rochford and Jordan Williams back now, who are part of our leadership group, and that’s a brilliant boost.

“Our back seven has been just about unchanged all year, so that gives us some stability there, which is really good, while Oliver Moorhouse and Tom Booth did really well for us on debut last week and are all set to keep their places.”