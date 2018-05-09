Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers are about to appear on TV for the first time in their 134-year history.

The Holmfirth club are being featured live on Sky Sports free sports channel in Saturday’s National Conference Premier derby at Siddal.

It’s a massive occasion for the club – playing the Calderdale rivals who are just one point above them in the table – and for head coach Richard Knight.

He was offered the top job at Siddal only at the end of last season, having guided Underbank to three promotions into the highest echelon of the amateur game.

Knight, who is picking from a fully-fit squad, explained the history involved for The Cross club.

“Firstly when I took the job 10 years ago, playing in the top division against Siddal was always our goal, and to achieve that by gaining three promotions from the third division means no-one can say we don’t deserve our shot,” said Knight.

“Back in September, Siddal offered me the job as head coach for this season and, even though I was stoked to be offered what I believe to be the top job outside the pro game, with all their trophies over the past decade, there was no way I was leaving Underbank after the journey we have been on to reach the top.

“Then, secondly, we play live on SKY Sports free sports channel, which is definitely the first time Underbank have played live on tv in their history.

“And I’m pretty sure it’s the first time any Rugby League team in Huddersfield, apart from the Giants, have been live on tv.

“It’s great for the club and the players, and no more than they deserve to get their day in front of the cameras.”

Underbank, who beat Rochdale Mayfield last time out, have everyone fit because they weren’t in action over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“We had seven first-teamers play in the second team on Saturday to try and push their case for selection this week, so I will have some tough decisions to make,” added Knight.

“Siddal have just hit some form of late, so it should be a belter of a day.

“We will go in as underdogs and have nothing to lose.

“The boys will go out play with smiles on their faces and enjoy the day.”