Underbank Rangers are to appeal against a two-point deduction in the National Conference Premier for playing an ineligible player.

Coach Richard Knight – preparing his side to visit Normanton – explained players must now register themselves on line.

Nick Briggs did his registration in Australia, but it was before their data and that in England were alligned.

Knight said: “We are going to appeal on Tuesday because we don’t feel we deserve to lose two points over this.

“We were sent a registration link which went out to all our players. Nick has always used the Australian system, but it’s not until now we’ve found out it’s not alligned to the English system, even though it should have been.

“We weren’t to know the two systems weren’t hooked up as they should have been. Nick registered in all good faith. So we are going to appeal.”

It’s a vital decision, because if Rangers lose the two points they will fall to second-bottom of the table.

Knight is hoping to pick up two points this weekend against a Normanton side who have lost their last five following a blistering start to the campaign, but his sqaud is still very much depleted.

It means Knight himself may have to play, along with second-team coach Lee St Hilaire, who turned out last week in the valiant 28-14 loss at Thatto Heath.

“We got a lot of confidence from the way we played last week because even though we lost, we were the better team apart from a 10-minute spell where they ran in four tries,” said Knight.

“We bombed a few chances, so if we can make those chances count this week I’m sure we can do well.

“We’ve got some massive games coming up and while I can’t remember the last time we were so thin on the ground for numbers, the lads are up for the challenge.”

Tom Stringer and Jon Lee Sanderson are both unavailable, while Sam Rochford and Jordan Williams are another week away from fitness.

Will Broadbent-Allen aggravated a knee injury last week while Courtney Allette is a doubt with a rib problem.