Underbank Rangers have been stung by a two-point deduction in the National Conference Premier.

The Holmfirth club are aggrieved at the punishment, which results from the registration of Nick Briggs.

He registered in Australia on an email link sent by the RFL, but at the time the system was not aligned with that in this country.

“We don’t feel any of this is our fault and yet we’ve got the deduction, so we do feel aggrieved,” said Underbank coach Richard Knight, whose side face second-placed Egremont at home tomorrow.

“We didn’t know Nick was on the wrong system. He registered himself, as he has always done, and the RFL hadn’t aligned the systems. That’s why we appealed.

“Once the systems were aligned he didn’t have to re-register because it was saying he already was, but when we appealed, they have stuck to their decision that he was on the wrong system.

“We used the link which was sent to us, so we feel we’ve done everything in our power to do things correctly and yet we’ve still got the deduction.”

Underbank are now three points behind Siddal and Wath Brown Hornets, who were within striking distance before the punishment.

But Knight – who has Danny Hirst back at No9 for Andy Boothroyd – says they will use this as motivation.

“Egremont are probably the best team we’ve faced this season when we played up there,” he explained.

“We competed for 40 minutes and then they blew us away, but we have come a long way since then.

“We have won four out of four and three of those have been against teams above us in the table, so there is no reason if we play clinically that we can’t get the win.

“We had a really good victory last week (24-22 at home to West Hull) and if we can just be a bit smarter and continue to work just as hard for each other then there’s no reason we can’t turn over these boys.”

In addition to Hirst being back, Knight has Jordan Williams in contention after recovering from a groin injury and Dave Pawson in line to play after a knee niggle.

Either one could replace skipper Alex Chatterton, who aggravated a shoulder injury against West Hull.