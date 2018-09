Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Giants' final home game of the season against Wigan Warriors has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

The game will now be played on Thursday, September 20th with a 7.45pm kick off.

The Giants have one away fixture left after the Wigan clash, they play Catalans Dragons on Saturday, September 29.

Any tickets and car park passes for the fixture are still valid.