Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Huddersfield Giants 29 Hull FC 18

  • Share
  1. Hull's Cameron Scott is tackled by Huddersfield's Jake Wardle during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.1 of 9
  2. Huddersfield's Michael Lawrence is tackled by Hull's Chris Green and Danny Washbrook during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.2 of 9
  3. Huddersfield's Aaron Murphy, Ukuma Ta'ai and Adam O'Brien tackle Hull's Mark Mimichiello during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.3 of 9
  4. Hull's Hakim Miloudi is tackled by Huddersfield's Danny Brough and Lee Gaskell during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.4 of 9
  5. Huddersfield's Michael Lawrence is tackled by Hull's Chris Green and Danny Washbrook during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.5 of 9
  6. Huddersfield's Darnell McIntosh dives over for a try during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.6 of 9
  7. Hull's Hakim Miloudi is tackled by Huddersfield's Danny Brough during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield7 of 9
  8. Hull's Mickey Paea is tackled by Huddersfield's Aaron Murphy and Lee Gaskell during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.8 of 9
  9. Hull's Hakim Miloudi is tackled by Huddersfield's Jake Wardle during the Betfred Super League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.9 of 9
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town reveal 2018/19 squad numbersThe numbers each Town player will don for the 2018/19 season
Huddersfield Town FCOne Premier League fixture change for Huddersfield Town in opening months of the seasonThe Terriers first away trip of the campaign at champions Manchester City is the only alteration between August and September
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours RECAP: Squad numbers revealed as Juninho Bacuna takes up number 7 shirt, Televised Premier League fixtures announced, Terriers target Marvin Plattenhardt release clause revealedWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Huddersfield Town FCWorld Cup 2018: The players who may have impressed Huddersfield Town this summerExaminer Football Writer Blake Welton takes a look at some of the performers who could do a job for David Wagner's men
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town's summer transfer links - all the media rumours rated and reviewedExaminer Football Writer Blake Welton analyses the credibility of the players linked to a John Smith's Stadium switch
Huddersfield Town FCWorld Cup 2018: The players who may have impressed Huddersfield Town this summerExaminer Football Writer Blake Welton takes a look at some of the performers who could do a job for David Wagner's men
Aaron MooyHuddersfield Town reveal 2018/19 squad numbersThe numbers each Town player will don for the 2018/19 season
Traffic and TravelAdventurous traveller gets covered after cancerAs a self-confessed risk-averse worrier, travel insurance for Catherine's recent trip was a key priority
Colne Valley Male voice ChoirFlashback to Colne Valley Male Voice Choir's England World Cup song - do you remember it?Have you recorded your own tribute or done your home up in magnificent style for England?
Rugby League NewsVeteran Brough stars on Giants returnThe 35-year-old's kicking and game management helped the Giants beat Hull FC
Jermaine McGillvaryHuddersfield Giants and England star Jermaine McGillvary is fuming at KFC - here's whyRugby league ace at war with fast food chain
MirfieldPharmacist at Boots stole 2,000 boxes of Diazepam and sold them to drug dealersKazi Delwar was threatened into stealing the tablets from Mirfield Health Centre
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means some Huddersfield bins will not be emptied for THREE weeksIndustrial action due to end on Tuesday but binmen say: 'We can't stop now'
Kirklees CouncilCouncillors claim Huddersfield is at student flat saturation pointPlans to convert county court into seven storey tower are met with dismay
EducationEmotions high as Katelyn Dawson remembered at Examiner Schools AwardsA special community award has been dedicated to the tragic schoolgirl who died aged 15
NethertonHow Jerry the budgie escaped being a meal for a bunch of hungry magpiesDesperate hunt after Jerry escaped through open window
MirfieldPharmacist at Boots stole 2,000 boxes of Diazepam and sold them to drug dealersKazi Delwar was threatened into stealing the tablets from Mirfield Health Centre
Huddersfield Town FCWorld Cup 2018: The players who may have impressed Huddersfield Town this summerExaminer Football Writer Blake Welton takes a look at some of the performers who could do a job for David Wagner's men
FartownFire which killed two brothers in Fartown 'started in TV set in their bedroom'Jury hears from neighbour who tried to rescue the boys
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means some Huddersfield bins will not be emptied for THREE weeksIndustrial action due to end on Tuesday but binmen say: 'We can't stop now'
Top Stories
MirfieldPharmacist at Boots stole 2,000 boxes of Diazepam and sold them to drug dealers
Kazi Delwar was threatened into stealing the tablets from Mirfield Health Centre
Jermaine McGillvaryHuddersfield Giants and England star Jermaine McGillvary is fuming at KFC - here's why
Rugby league ace at war with fast food chain
FartownFire which killed two brothers in Fartown 'started in TV set in their bedroom'Jury hears from neighbour who tried to rescue the boys
Kirklees CouncilStrike action means some Huddersfield bins will not be emptied for THREE weeks
Industrial action due to end on Tuesday but binmen say: 'We can't stop now'
Kirklees CouncilCouncillors claim Huddersfield is at student flat saturation point
Plans to convert county court into seven storey tower are met with dismay
Kirklees Magistrates CourtPensioner accused of hurting Argos driver in road rage attackJames Livesey is accused of deliberately driving at the victim and causing him serious injuries
Kirklees CouncilParents wonder if new cycle to school scheme could really work
Kirklees hopes to save £175,000 on school bus passes
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Televised Premier League fixtures announced, Terriers target Marvin Plattenhardt release clause revealedWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
HuddersfieldCar stolen from Huddersfield driver at knifepoint
The Toyota thieves took it to the seaside
West Yorkshire PoliceHuddersfield man jailed for grooming a childNabeel Azhar from Primrose Hill gets long prison sentence
Martyn Bolt160 homes and warehouses for Mirfield
Road safety concerns as contentious scheme is passed
Kirklees CouncilSchool drivers facing prosecution after checks on buses reveal 'numerous issues'
Drivers facing court after checks on roadworthiness of vehicles