Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Giants’ slim hopes of a top-four finish ended in misery after a pulsating clash against Warrington Wolves.

A last gasp penalty miss had Giants fans on the edge of their seats before Wolves secured their top-four spot and guaranteed themselves a place in the Super League play-offs in a tension-filled match over nearest challengers Giants at the Halliwell Jones stadium.

The Wolves led 26-20 when Jacob Wardle crashed over for the Giants to the left of the posts with just four minutes remaining but Danny Brough missed the comparatively simple conversion.

Then in the dying seconds Huddersfield were awarded a penalty as the hooter sounded but Brough’s last gasp effort from the halfway line was once again off target much to the relief of the home supporters.

The win sees Warrington open up an eight-point gap over the fifth placed Giants with just three games remaining of the Super 8s before the semi-finals when the Wolves are likely to have to travel to either St Helens or Wigan to battle for a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 13.

Bryson Goodwin claimed two tries for the Wolves to make it seven in two games for the Kiwi centre with others coming from Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham and Ryan Atkins with Tyrone Roberts kicking three goals.

Jake Mamo claimed a first half hat-trick for the Giants in defeat and Lee Gaskell and Wardle also touched down with Brough landing just the two conversions.

Huddersfield made a host of changes with Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Darnell McIntosh, Aaron Murphy and Colton Roche all missing from the side that lost 42-16 at home to Wakefield with Mamo, Wardle, Innes Senior, Oliver Roberts and Daniel Smith coming in.

And the Giants suffered an early blow when in the very first set of the game they lost Alex Mellor who suffered a facial injury in a challenge that was placed on report by referee James Child.

That early exchange set the tempo for a feisty opening which then saw Warrington prop Mike Cooper sent to the sin bin on 14 minutes after he felled Adam O’Brien with a high tackle.

And Huddersfield immediately made their extra man tell a minute later as Mamo managed to squeeze over in the corner for his opening try. That setback sparked the Wolves back into life and they took the lead eight minutes later when Kevin Brown’s kick on the last tackle deflected off a Giants hand and Goodwin capitalised as he powered through from 20 metres out and Roberts converted to make it 6-4.

A Brough penalty levelled matters before the Giants regained the lead when Goodwin’s attacking kick 20 metres from the Huddersfield line was picked up by Michael Lawrence and he fed Mamo who raced 80 metres to score his second try of the night.

The first half continued to ebb and flow from end to and Warrington hit back almost immediately as Atkins powered over from close range on his return to the side which Roberts converted to edge the Wolves back in front at 12-10. But the home side then lost possession straight from the restart and Huddersfield again accepted the opportunity to post points as Mamo completed his first half hat-trick and give the Giants a 14-12 half time lead.

Warrington took a grip on the game at the start of the second half when Ratchford finally found a gap in the Giants defence to score nine minutes after the restart and then two minutes later Livett’s pass gave Lineham the space to score with a spectacular dive in the corner. Roberts booted a further conversion to give his side an eight point lead at 22-14.

But the Giants wouldn’t lie down and after a thrilling 80 metre run by Senior it set up the position from which Brough sent Gaskell over under the posts for a simple try and Brough’s conversion again cut the deficit to just two points

Goodwin claimed his second try on 67 minutes but in the finale Wardle crossed for the Giants with four minutes left but Brough was off target with the easy conversion attempt to tie the scores as he was with the last kick of the game with his missed penalty attempt.