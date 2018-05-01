Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A season-best performance from Underbank enabled them to see-off Rochdale Mayfield 38-22 in the National Conference Premier.

Richard Knight’s side maintained their unbeaten home record in 2018 and secured another two valuable points in their bid to maintain their lofty position.

Rangers were good value for the 16-point victory margin against a side who had finished in the top four in the three previous seasons, but who looked low on confidence as they slumped to their sixth defeat in seven outings.

Underbank moved up to sixth place on the league ladder with seven points from three wins and a draw from their seven fixtures.

On a sticky pitch, the players from both sides provided an excellent spectacle for the bumper crowd.

Rangers had Jakob Garside returning at full back after illness, Mikey Holmes and Dave Pawson moving up from the bench and starting in the front row and back row respectively, plus hooker Andy Boothroyd playing his first game of the season as a replacement.

Jonlee Sanderson and Jordan Williams were missing from the previous weekend.

Rangers took an early lead as half back Luke Pogson slotted an easy penalty, however the visitors responded in style as loose forward Paul Brearley went to line and gave a peach of an inside ball for full back Lewis Butterworth to race onto and score. Ieuan Higgs converted.

On 11 minutes, Rangers regained the lead, a lead that would not be relinquished thereafter, as hooker Sam Rochford offloaded to full back Garside, who had the strength to fight off three would be tacklers to touch down. Pogson converted.

The lead was extended on 20 minutes as, following a goal-line drop out from Mayfield, wing Sam Ansell scooted out of dummy half, broke two tackles and raced away for a great individual score. Pogson converted for 14-6.

Mayfield closed the gap to two with a converted try by Aidy Gleeson, but Underbank then scored two tries through centre Owen Restall to give them the half-time lead. Pogson couldn’t add the extras to either score, and Brearley went over for Mayfield to make it 22-16 at the break.

The first score of the second half was always going to be crucial and it was Underbank who grabbed it through lock forward Bobbin, with Pogson converting.

Then the lead went to 16 when Sam Ansell sped over.

Rangers then started to play some sparkling footy but couldn’t convert it into points, and Mayfield scored their only try of the half as Higgs intercepted a speculative Hirst pass to race 40m.

Centre Jackson Kelly converted, but it was mere consolation as Underbank completed the scoring in the 73rd minute, Andy Boothroyd powering over.

Garside converted as Pogson was in the sin-bin.

Ansell won both the Bengal Spice Man of the Match and the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match with a sparkling 80-minute display on the right wing.

He was run close for the honours by hard-working forwards Mikey Holmes and Joey Bobbin, plus half back Luke Pogson.

Underbank travel to Siddal on May 12 for their next game.