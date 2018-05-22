Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Murphy and Danny Brough are hoping Huddersfield Giants now have real momentum to press into the top eight of Super League.

The Giants go into Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils (8pm) knowing victory would allow them to leapfrog their opponents and escape the bottom four.

With a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup home tie against Catalans Dragons on the horizon the following Thursday, that would be a massive tonic for the squad and interim head coach Chris Thorman, with new boss Simon Woolford due to arrive soon from Australia.

Murphy put in a man-of-the-match Magic Weekend performance in the 25-22 win over Wakefield Trinity – a third success on the trot for the buoyant Giants.

He was playing in the second row following the late withdrawal of Michael Lawrence, Tyler Dickinson joining the squad and Jake Mamo in at centre, and Murphy – who donated his Dacia £250 cheque to Cancer Research UK - scored a try, provided an assist and put in some crunching tackles before he was forced off injured with a head knock.

“I put in a steady performance, and that’s what we needed,” said the modest 29-year-old former Wakefield Trinity player.

“We always enjoy Magic Weekend, it’s a great experience and, hopefully, these last three weeks can really help us to catapult our season and get in that top eight.”

Brough, now back after suspension and delivering vital points – nine in the Magic Weekend win – agrees the Giants feel on the up.

“We haven’t started the season as well as we would have liked, but we have had a kick up the backside in the last few weeks, with the new coach watching and implementing a few tactics into games, which have been working pretty well,” said Brough.

“We shut up shop a little bit and let Wakefield back into the game, but a win is a win and we need them right now.

“It was really pleasing to get the points and, even though we weren’t at our best, the lads put in a performance and got the win, which is the most important thing.”