Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Thorman has paid tribute to Huddersfield Giants’ Aaron Murphy, who makes his 200th career appearance against Salford.

The 29-year-old moved into the second row and produced a starring performance at Magic Weekend in the victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Murphy made 59 appearances for Wakefield between 2008 and 2011 and has clocked up 140 for the Giants since joining in 2012.

“There is a reason we have put Aaron there – it’s because we think he is capable,” said Thorman.

“It is something we’ve had at the back of our mind for a while.

“Aaron maybe gets bored on the wing because he doesn’t have enough to do – he certainly gets bored in the centres.

“So this is just part of the evolution of Aaron Murphy.”

Thorman added: “He is a big man. He is not the scrawny full back who came to us from Wakefield, he is 103 or 104kg.

“And he is a great defender.

“I’m not just talking about tackling, either. He is a gret one-on-one tackler, but he is a great defender in terms of how he reads the game, how he maps off leads and how he acknowledges getting to his man.

“He is also capable offensively as well.

“He is a good line runner, a good lead runner and a good support player, so he is pretty much all you could want from a back row.”