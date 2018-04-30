Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants managing director Richard Thewlis says the decision to appoint Simon Woolford as head coach was unanimous among the board.

That was because the Australian showed “absolute passion” to lift the club from bottom of Super League and guarantee survival – either as a top eight club or through being successful in the Middle 8s.

Woolford has a contract for this season and the next two, and Thewlis explained: “The decision on the head coach is probably the most important that the board make, and I have to say that as well as being a unanimous decision, I felt it was made easier by Simon’s absolute passion, preparation and desire shown throughout our process of selection.

“He has looked in detail already at our roster, staffing structure and overall club set-up and is very excited to get over here as soon as possible.

“We sought advice and assistance from a number of highly-respected coaches and administrators in the NRL and, on all fronts, Simon came up as the right man for us at this important time.”

The 43-year-old was in his second season coaching Newcastle Knights’ NSW Cup team and made no secret of his interest in the John Smith’s Stadium job.

Woolford worked alongside Knights head coach Nathan Brown, who was in charge at the Giants for three years until 2012.

Chris Thorman has been in charge at the Giants since the sacking of Rick Stone.

Woolford was a top hooker in his playing days, playing 12 years with Canberra Raiders and making over 230 appearances.

He joined St George Illawarra in 2006, where he spent two more seasons before retiring from playing.

In 2012, he was appointed head coach of the Queanbeyan Blues, in the Canberra Rugby League competition, and they finished runners-up in his first season before winning the title in 2014 and 2015.