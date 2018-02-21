Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prop Adam Walne is back as Huddersfield Giants’ only change to their 19-man squad for the visit of St Helens to the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night (7.45).

The 27-year-old missed the 20-6 victory over Warrington Wolves last time out because of a calf strain.

Head coach Rick Stone confirmed Walne was back in contention and he replaces 21-year-old fellow prop Tyler Dickinson in the 19.

Shannon Wakeman and Michael Lawrence again miss out because of hamstring injuries, but Jermaine McGillvary is again included and expected to play his first match of the season and first since the World Cup final for England against Australia.

Matty Lees is in the St Helens squad for Morgan Knowles, who misses the next four matches throughs suspension.

Giants: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Adam Walne, Adam O’Brien, Darnell McIntosh, Colton Roche.

Saints: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Adam Swift, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Zeb Taia, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Luke Thompson, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Matty Lees, Ben Barba.

Referee: Liam Moore (RFL).