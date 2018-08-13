Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Mellor has some great news for Huddersfield Giants fans.

The 23-year-old forward was on the scoresheet when Huddersfield Giants launched their Super 8s campaign with a superb 16-12 win at leaders St Helens.

But he also suffered an injury and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken jaw.

Now, as Simon Woolford’s side prepare to take on Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium this coming Friday, Mellor has issued some welcome news.

“No break in the jaw, which is a massive relief for me,” he revealed.

We showed character to find another gear says Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford after win over St Helens

“It was a massive win for us. Shows the spirit in the team the way the boys dug in second half!”

Meanwhile, Reece Lyne has signed a new four-and-half year deal at Wakefield Trinity, the Betfred Super League club have announced.

The 25-year-old arrived at Belle Vue from Hull FC in 2012 and has made 128 appearances and scored 44 tries for Trinity.

Lyne, who was named in the England Knights squad in July, told Wakefield’s website: “The club approached me a few months back to talk about a contract extension and I’m really enjoying my time here so it was a no-brainer.

“It will be a real honour to represent the club for 10 years and to get a testimonial at the end of it will be really rewarding.”

Trinity head coach Chris Chester added: “It is great news for Reece and the club, he has been fantastic for us this year. He is happy here and very settled at the club and I look forward to working with him for the next three or four years.”