Alex Mellor says Huddersfield Giants intend to push their top-four claims all the way by winning tonight’s clash with Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 23-year-old back rower makes his 100th career appearance in the match against Chris Chester’s Trinity and, quite naturally, he is keen to celebrate with a win.

Even though the Giants are looking for a seventh straight win, Mellor says they are taking nothing for granted in what could be a tasty derby.

“Things are going really well for us at the moment and, with the way we have turned things round, it’s such a different place to be,” said Mellor of the club’s run from bottom of the standings to fifth in the table.

“Everyone is enjoying training, the whole attitude is different and we want to keep it going.

“The club is a great place to be at the minute and we are getting on a really good roll.”

He puts much of that down to the influence of new head coach Simon Woolford and his staff, assistant Chris Thorman, fitness guru Mark Andrews and Academy coach Luke Robinson.

“The coach is really good and brings a positive vibe to the place,” explained Mellor, who signed from Bradford Bulls.

“You don’t want to get on the wrong side of him, otherwise he will let you know, but he is a good guy and very approachable.

“With Chris, Mark and Luke, between the four of them they’ve got things sorted out perfectly, and that’s showing throughout the club.”

As he reaches the 100-game milestone, Mellor says the biggest influence on his career are parents Steve and Jayne, especially his father who comes from a football and cricket background in Barnsley.

“When I was younger he was always taking me to training, telling me the right things and always pushing me to do the right things,” he added.

“A very quiet man, but very much a leader in his own quiet way and he has always inspired me.

“Playing wise I have spent a lot of time with Fergy (Dale Ferguson).

“He was at Bradford when I was a young kid, and he was always the sort of pro who would put his arm around you and offer help and assistance.

“He’s the sort who moulds you into the player you want to be and he has had a big influence on me playing wise, especially being the same position.

“It’s also been good to have close friends like Adam O’Brien and Lee Gaskell and be able to follow them to Huddersfield.”

So what sort of challenge is Mellor expecting from Wakefield?

“They are a big side and, with this being a derby, they always come here enthused,” he said.

“They have a good skill set, too, so it’s always tough, but we have come out on top against them recently, pretty much through our desire and will to win.

“When you look back to when we played them at Magic Weekend (a 25-22 win) it shows how much we wanted to win that game.

“We haven’t had any runaway victories in matches but, like that one, we have ground out some really tough wins and, when you look back on the season, those are the really pleasing ones.

“If we can get another against a very good Wakefield side this time, then we can sit down and assess exactly where we are at as we prepare to go to Warrington in the next round.”