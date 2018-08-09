Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Examiner recently asked: Why aren’t the Giants being shown on television?.

According to a BBC source the answer for when we are at home is quite simple – and applies to both the BBC and Sky.

The crowd – or rather the lack of one.

Put our attendance inside Castleford’s or Wakefield’s ground and it would appear full with plenty of atmosphere.

Down at the John Smith’s, television shows an empty stadium with no atmosphere.

Neither the BBC nor Sky want to show matches at our stadium!

When we played Leeds in a cup match some years ago it was considered the tie of the round and the RFL wanted it to be televised. The BBC said ‘No’.

However, the two clubs got together and produced a ticket deal which produced a very large attendance – both at the stadium and on TV.

In fact, that season, the million plus BBC television audience was more than the Cup Final!

Not only are ‘live’ attendances down at almost every RL club, the number of people watching on the box are also down. But there again, most TV audiences are down.

But, the overall percentage of people watching RL has risen slightly, so, at least at the BBC, some bosses aren’t overly concerned.

But why aren’t we being shown when playing away?

No idea!

Dave Woods, the BBC commentator, was our guest at Turnbridge WMC this week.

His role has changed in that he now also has to work across the BBC promoting Rugby League.

He stressed that 2021 will be the year when our sport makes it or dies a death.

Both the Sky and BBC contracts will come to an end with, in all likelihood, a reduction in funding being offered.

It will also be the year of the World Cup.

Dave had some very interesting and telling tales to tell and a most enjoyable evening was had by all.

Voting forms will be available at our next meeting at Turnbridge and at the Legends Bar when we next play at the stadium.

Wagstaff Trophy voting can be done by paper at the next home game or online at http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/Wagstaff.html

And nominate your next committee at http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/AGM%20Nominations.html

Events: Tuesday September 4, Tony Smith (our ex-coach); Tuesday October 2, AGM; Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two-course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk