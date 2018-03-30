Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giants caretaker coach Chris Thorman’s tenure began in dramatic fashion as his brave side notched a 22-22 draw against Leeds Rhinos.

Having been abject in the final two games of Rick Stone’s reign, a threadbare Giants side produced a performance to be proud of .

Thorman went into the game without seven senior players.

Missing from the back division were full-back Jake Mamo (hamstring), England winger Jermaine McGillvary (ankle), club captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee), utility back Lee Gaskell (leg) and young three-quarter Sam Wood (knee).

In the forwards second rowers Dale Ferguson (shoulder) and Tom Symonds (knee) were injured, while hooker was rested Kruise Leeming.

However, Thorman was boosted by the fact that experienced half back Danny Brough had recovered from a hip injury and last year’s Giants player of the season, prop Sebastine Ikahihifo, had overcome a calf problem.

Thorman handed debuts to Academy players Louis Senior, who started on the wing, and Sam Hewitt, who was named on the bench.

And due to the injury list there was a radical change to the backs with Darnell McIntosh taking the full-back slot, Jared Simpson returning to the first team on the right wing, with Aaron Murphy picked to partner Jordan Turner in the centres.

Interestingly, the Giants pre-match warm-up was very different to the usual routine, with more emphasis on exercises than drills, and including hands-on involvement from Thorman, Academy coach Luke Robinson and club captain Leroy Cudjoe.

The Giants made a dream start with a Leeds fumble following a strong tackle in the first minute, and the home side reacted quickly with Murphy chipping a smart ball wide to send Simpson in at the corner.

Brough added the goal, and his next involvement was to stretch the Rhinos’ defence with a ‘bomb’, which was nervously diffused by Jack Walker.

On 11 minutes the Giants lost Murphy with a head injury and 19-year-old Hewitt made his first appearance in Claret and Gold.

Slowly but surely the Rhinos began to stamp their authority on the contest, but the Giants defence worked hard and held firm.

The home side gained more reward on 17 when another good move on the right ended with Turner providing the perfect pass to Simpson, making his first appearance of the season, to score his second.

Brough tagged on the goal and the makeshift Giants were beginning to look rather comfortable given their circumstances.

However, Leeds were exerting the most pressure and finally made something of it on 22 when England centre Kallum Watkins stretched over the line and then added the goal.

It was imperative for the Giants to retain their lead going into the break and they dug deep in defence to achieve that aim.

They turned round eight points to the good as Brough thumped over a penalty after Simpson was halted by a high tackle.

Leeds started the second half in more determined mode and an incisive move on the left ended with Ryan Hall going in at the corner.

Watkins missed the goal but was on target nine minutes later to give the visitors the lead after Ash Handley had again exploited space on the left.

The Giants refused to give in and smart work from a play the ball on the line gave Adam O’Brien, who became a father this week, chance to grab the try and Brough added the simplest of goals.

Back in front, the Giants were galvanised and looked determined to hold on to their lead. In fact, they added to it when Brough punished former Giant Brett Ferres, when he was penalised for holding down, by stretching th lead to six points with a penalty.

Leeds still look dangerous and they cut through the home defence with a handful of minutes remaining on the clock, with Handley getting his second try and Watkins’ goal levelling the scores.

In the final minute, Jordan Rankin had a drop goal attempt go wide and while it was tough on Thorman’s battlers not to get the win, at least there was some tangible reward for the efforts.