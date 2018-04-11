Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t write off Huddersfield Giants’ chances of making a Super League impact this season.

That’s the message from Innes Senior, the 17-year-old wingman who marked his Giants home debut with two tries against Castleford Tigers.

Like everyone in the Giants camp – including his twin brother Louis, who was on the opposite flank against Cas – Innes was disappointed with the first-half showing at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But he believes the valiant second-half display says much about the character in the squad and he’s keen to not only do everything he can to stay part of Chris Thorman’s team but also to help the Giants climb from second-bottom.

“The first-half I thought we were really poor,” he said of the 40-28 defeat.

“The energy, the enthusiasm, I don’t think we had the confidence.

“We came out in the second-half, though, after a good team talk in the changing rooms, and showed that we still have the potential to be a good team.

“I think we showed that in the second-half.”

From Meltham, Senior went to Meltham C of E Primary and Honley High and took up rugby league with his brother at the old Meltham All Blacks club.

When the All Blacks folded, the twins joined Newsome Panthers and, since becoming part of the Giants’ age-group teams, they have never looked back.

Louis made his debut in the home draw against Leeds Rhinos and Innes played over in Catalans, before the pair of them were selected by the interim head coach to face Cas.

Innes picked up the man of the match award for his workmanlike display and two well-finished tries and was naturally delighted.

“I loved it,” he beamed.

“I’ve come through the system here and now I’m reaching where I want to be – it’s good to show Chris Thorman the potential that I think I have.

“I was really nervous before the game, but when the game starts and you start to get involved in tackles and stuff like that, the nerves go away.

“When I heard through the speakers I was man of the match, it put a smile on my face.”

So what of the future, and possibly establishing himself in the team?

“It’s a competitive position to be playing in,” he said of the wing slot.

“We have lots of injuries, so I’ve been brought in through that.

“I think that if I carry on proving myself, then I’m going to be competing with some of the players, which I think is good for the team, and make everyone train better and harder.

“I’ve gone through my whole career with Louis, we’ve been at the same team playing all the time, so I enjoy playing with him and it’s nice to be on the same pitch, on the stage I’ve always wanted to be at growing up.”

Former New Zealand international Fuifui Moimoi is back in rugby league at the age of 38 after signing for Workington.

The ex-Parramatta and Leigh forward has been playing rugby union for Bradford and Bingley since being axed by Toronto in pre-season.