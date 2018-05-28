Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following his side’s third consecutive win in all competitions, Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was delighted is the progress his team are making following a poor start to the season.

They defeated Leeds Rhinos 33-20 in Super League on Saturday ahead of their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Giants in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on Thursday.

“I’m really happy, we know that the two points are vital for us at this stage and I thought the start was tremendous,” McNamara said.

“We were really physical and probably as physical as we’ve been all season and that settled the game for us.

“We did a really good job in preparing the players - we only had six days to prepare for this game and we had to fly back from England - and it showed that the way that we started the game.

“I think that if it hadn’t been for Sam Moa’s sin-binning at that stage, we possible could have gone on with that but credit to Leeds, they find a way to stay in games and they made it scary for us for a short time in that second half.”

After seeing his young side lose to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott hopes the 33-20 defeat served as a wake-up call.

Trailing 16-0 after 20 minutes, the Rhinos left themselves with too much to do as the Dragons recorded their third successive win in all competitions.

McDermott blamed his side’s poor start for the loss but praised his players for rallying later in the game.

“The players should be rightfully disappointed with the start,” McDermott said.

“We have more in us than that and we have more resistance than what we showed.

“When they started to use their shoulders and bang in, it became a contest.

“Ultimately, the two tries that Catalans scored at the start, not only did it alter the score board, but it changed the momentum of the game and we never had it in the first half.

“For them to get back into it and get back to within touching distance is a huge credit to them for what is a very inexperienced group.

“If you put the opposition under some pressure then you find out what they are all about.

“We’ve been put under pressure at times this year and we were in that game and we came up with some answers.”

McDermott wasn’t happy with the action of the Dragons’ veteran forward Greg Bird who he felt tried to get Ashton Golding into trouble after a tackle.

“Greg Bird stayed down to try and get everybody’s attention to what wasn’t a crusher tackle at all when Ashton Golding was on him,” McDermott said.

“Those players are harming the game of rugby league, that’s a soft thing to do, but I’ll always tell my players to get up.

“I don’t think the game was lost there and then, it was just one of those moments that you feel harshly done to at times.”