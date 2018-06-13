Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Catalans coach Steve McNamara is taking his players on a tour de Yorkshire this week as he tries to secure the points necessary for Super League safety.

The Dragons face Giants and Leeds Rhinos in their next two fixtures and are moving camp to England in a bid to focus fully on the task ahead.

McNamara said: “Every single game is a four-pointer for us now. We are going to head across to England and stay there to minimise the travel. We’re going to set up camp in Yorkshire. We play Huddersfield on Friday and then Leeds the following Wednesday.”

The Leeds clash is a re-run of the scheduled game at Headingley in March which was postponed because of heavy snowfall.

The Dragons have suddenly hit winning form with five victories in a row. They lie ninth in the Super League table after recovering from their worst-ever start in the competition.

McNamara believes they have the confidence and momentum necessary to make the top eight and guarantee a top-flight berth next season. Victory over bottom club Widnes Vikings on Saturday night saw a 9,239 crowd in Perpignan celebrate a remarkable resurrection in fortunes.

“I was really pleased with the result,” said McNamara, “Particularly in the overall context of our season. Winning games does breed confidence but we’ve got to maintain that momentum.

“Huddersfield’s win at Leeds makes our next game with them huge. Every game has been a four-pointer for us in the last few weeks so we’re used to that pressure situation. But we can’t ease up now, because of the start to the season that we had.”