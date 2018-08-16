Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darnell McIntosh goes into the Hull FC match bidding to score in an eighth successive Huddersfield Giants game – and with coach Simon Woolford upset he’s not in the England Knights squad.

The homegrown Huddersfield winger, 21, bagged a double in the 16-12 win at St Helens to make it 10 tries in seven matches as the Giants have powered into the Super 8s.

And Woolford – looking for a sixth successive win – believes there is a key to McIntosh becoming so prolific and, indeed, believes a similar case of ‘the penny dropping’ has benefited the whole squad as they target chasing down a top-four finish.

“Darnell’s potential is unbelievable,” said Woolford, who has ruled out both Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence from the John Smith’s clash.

“I’m very surprised he’s not in the Knights squad, to be honest.

“We talk about Jerry (Jermaine McGillvary) all the time and the work he does coming out of our own end and, obviously, the tries he scores.

“But Darnell is matching Jerry at the moment with the work he does coming out of our own end.

“He is not afraid to take the tough carries and he is very good at it. He gets good metres for us.”

So why has the speedy back – who has previously spent two loan spells at Oldham – suddenly started to flourish in the Claret and Gold?

“I think there has been a bit of an attitude adjustment there from Darnell – I think he would admit that,” said the head coach.

“Not that his attitude was poor. He just floats through life Darnell, he’s an easy going sort of kid and that’s how he trained.

“We have worked really hard with him to make sure that when he trains, he trains to improve and I can’t fault him.

“I am just glad Darnell is getting his rewards on the field.

“He has been tremendous for us, one of our most consistent since I’ve been here, and he scores some tries that not all wingers can score, that’s for sure.

“Like I say, I think what goes unnoticed is the work he is doing out of our own end at the moment. He is not afraid to roll the sleeves up.

“Jerry is one of the best in the league at coming out of his own end but, with Darnell, there is not a struck match between them right now and I am pleased for Darnell.

“I am a little bit disappointed for him, though, that he’s not in the England Knights squad, because I think he deserves to be.”

Woolford believes McIntosh is not the only Giants’ player who has realised what can be achieved through genuine focus on the training ground.

“As a squad, over the last 12 to 14 weeks, there wouldn’t be one player in the squad that would disagree that with the hard work they have put in they have seen improvements, both individually and collectively” he said.

“They will all say their attitude and the intensity of their training has gone up a couple of notches.

“It’s pleasing to see the improvements they are getting off the field are transforming onto the field.

“They’ve been really, really good for a long period of time now, and that’s full credit to the work they have put in on the training paddock.”