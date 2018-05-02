Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pedestrians or car?

That has been the question vexing the safety officials at the stadium.

If you are a car driver you will have noticed that you have been allowed out of the car park straight after the match has ended.

If you are a pedestrian you will have noticed cars driving past you – some at speed.

The matter came to a head when there was a, thankfully minor, accident after the Salford game.

Last week your committee had a meeting with the stadium’s safety officers to discuss the situation.

Both sides listened to the ‘safety v frustration’ arguments and an amicable agreement was reached which will be monitored on a match by match basis.

In the interests of pedestrian safety, the old system of cars being held back for 15 minutes will be reinstalled.

We are sorry that car drivers will have to wait a few minutes, but that last incident could have been much, much worse.

This week at Turnbridge WMC, Ollie Roberts revealed that he chose to sign for us over Leeds when he became a free agent.

He also said that a few NRL and SL clubs were after his signature as a result of his performances in the recent Rugby World Cup.

But the main messages from this articulate and ambitious young man was that he was happy at the Giants, the young prospects at the club are phenomenal, and that the team WILL turn things round before it is too late!

Next month our guest will be John Dutton, the RFL’s 2021 RLWC Co-ordinator.

More stalls and events are being added almost daily for the club’s annual Cricket and Family Fun Day (June 10 at Honley Cricket Club).

However, we are still short of a few volunteers to help on the day.

Details will be announced in the very near future of a very special deal we are organising for the England v New Zealand game at Elland Road this coming Autumn.

Remember to join the Cowbell Army at Magic Weekend. Will that be the time our season is turned around like last year? Or will it be sooner!

Congratulations to Richard Thewlis and his team ‘Holding’s Heroes’ on being our inaugural quiz champions. An excellent, groaning evening was had by almost all!

And finally for all those who knew our long-standing committee member Paul Hulin.

His funeral will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium on Monday May 14 at 10am. Wear some Claret and Gold.

Keep checking the Google Calendar on our homepage (www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk) for all things Giants.