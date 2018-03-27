Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants coach Chris Thorman faces an Easter baptism of fire over a busy Super League weekend.

The 37-year-old, who is currently assistant coach, has stepped up following the club’s sacking of head coach Rick Stone .

Wallsend-born Thorman will take charge for the Giants at home against Leeds Rhinos on Friday (3pm) and then away to Catalans Dragons on Easter Monday.

And the former Giants skipper, who made 100 appearances for the club scoring 825 points, takes the reins with a seriously-depleted squad.

There were injuries to England winger Jermaine McGillvary , promising centre Sam Wood and Scotland international second rower Dale Ferguson in the 40-16 defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Already missing from the side for the game at the JJB Stadium were Ireland international second rower Oliver Roberts, last season’s Giants play-of-the-year prop Sebastine Ikahihifo, Australian pack star Tom Symonds, free-scoring full-back Jake Mamo and club captain Leroy Cudjoe.

The Giants poor start, which with defeats in those next two outings could leave them bottom of the Super League table, led to the club parting company with Stone.

The 51-year-old ex-Newcastle Knights and Fiji international coach took over at the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2016.

In his initial season he steered the club to Super League safety in the Middle 8s and in his first full campaign in 2017 took the club back into the top eight.

However, Stone has endured a disappointing start to Super League 2018 and, following heavy defeats 38-6 at home to Hull KR and then the away setback at Wigan, the Giants board decided to make a change with Thorman being placed in immediate charge of first team matters.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “It is a very difficult call for any club to make in respect of the head coach, but the board felt that a change was needed.

“And that change was needed sooner rather than later with much of the season still to run.

“Rick Stone is an outstanding man, character and coach, but the results for us simply haven’t worked out as anyone would have wished for.”

“Everyone here will be upset to see Rick leave as he is a very popular man but with this decision now made we focus on supporting Chris Thorman in the role with the recognition that we will be inundated with offers of names wanting to come in – all of which we will evaluate in the fullness of time.

“Chris understands this, but he also understands that this is an opportunity for him to put himself forward too as he knows he is very highly thought of in our club.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks and gratitude to Rick Stone and wish him every success in the future.”

Thorman enjoyed two spells as a player at the Giants and captained them in the 2006 Challenge Cup final defeat against St Helens at Twickenham.

The stand-off also played for Sheffield Eagles, Hull, Parramatta, London Broncos and York before rejoining the Giants as assistant coach in 2013.

Thorman holds the record for the fastest hat trick of tries scored from the start of a match after achieving the feat after six minutes and 54 seconds of Huddersfield’s National League Cup semi-final against Doncaster in 2002.