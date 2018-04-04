Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Thorman is having a very positive effect around the Huddersfield Giants camp.

That’s the view of Australian half back Jordan Rankin after the new interim head coach’s first two matches in charge.

The Giants were unable to follow up their encouraging performance in the 22-22 draw with Leeds Rhinos by collecting more points against Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

But Rankin says the focus is now firmly on picking things up again at the John Smith’s Stadium when Castleford Tigers visit on Sunday (3.00).

“He (Thorman) is a bloke who has been around the Huddersfield system for a very long time,” said 26-year-old former Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans player Rankin.

“Chris played for the club, coached the Academy for a few years and he’s been assistant coach a long time too.

“I don’t think anyone deserves the head coaching role more than Chris.

“He has come in and made it pretty simple for us.

“He has given us some basic things to accomplish in the game, and there is no reason why we can’t achieve those things if we keep them in mind – and that’s what we have to do.”

Rankin, who was narrowly off target with a drop goal which would have won the Leeds game, played alongside Jordan Turner in the halves against Catalans, following the late withdrawal through injury of Danny Brough.

Signed by former coach Rick Stone, Rankin says his fellow countryman’s contribution at the John Smith’s will not be forgotten as this Super League season unfolds.

“Rick is an honest coach, he left his family for two years to come over here with the aim of making Huddersfield a better club,” said Rankin, who also had a spell with Hull FC in 2014-15.

“He took the club out of the relegation zone a couple of years back and into the top eight last year, so his efforts don’t go unnoticed, that’s for sure.

“But these things happen in rugby league.

“It’s a results-based business and, unfortunately, when the results are not going your way it’s the head coach who is first on the chopping block.

“That’s the way it went and we now have to galvanise as a group, hopefully build from what we did against Leeds and take it forward into the rest of the season.”