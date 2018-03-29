Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants caretaker coach Chris Thorman is aiming to make an impact and keep the first-team role full-time.

Having served as a player in two spells – playing 100 games and scoring 825 points – and as Academy and assistant coach, the 37-year-old is ready to take the challenge of coaching the Giants on board.

“No one aspires to be assistant coach,” said the Wallsend-born Thorman with a smile.

However, with no time limit put on his interim term in the Giants hotseat, Thorman knows he needs results – and fast.

With just two wins in their opening seven games, and off the back of heavy defeats at home to Hull KR and away to Wigan, tomorrow’s home West Yorkshire derby showdown with Leeds Rhinos (3pm) and Easter Monday’s trip to Catalans Dragons are huge tests for Thorman’s squad which is depleted by injuries.

Full-back Jake Mamo (hamstring), England winger Jermaine McGillvary (ankle), club captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee), utility back Lee Gaskell (leg), young three-quarter Sam Wood (knee), and forwards Dale Ferguson (shoulder), Tom Symonds (knee) and rested hooker Kruise Leeming are all counted out.

However, Thorman is boosted by the fact that experienced half back Danny Brough has recovered from a hip injury and last year’s player of the season Sebastine Ikahihifo has overcome a calf problem and the pair will face the Rhinos.

“We had a couple of late calls on Danny and Seb,” said Thorman.

“They will be fine and it is good to have those senior players on board.”

Thorman is keeping his focus on the immediate future for the club.

He added: “It is a case of one game at a time and building the confidence and consistency and go from there.

“My priority is to get some wins on the board and put some confidence back into the team.

“We have got a few injuries, but we are not going to dwell on that factor. The situation provides opportunities for others and I am excited about the squad I have picked.

“I have spent a lot of time with the youth players at this club, having been Academy coach at one stage, and it’s great a couple of local youngsters are in the position of getting their chance to make their Giants debut against Leeds Rhinos.”