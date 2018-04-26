Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Thorman reckons Huddersfield Giants fans won’t have to wait long for the unveiling of a new head coach at the club.

Thorman has been in charge since the sacking of Rick Stone and takes control of his sixth match when the Giants head to Warrington tomorrow night.

Australian Simon Woolford, an assistant coach with the Newcastle Knights in the NRL, has been heavily linked with the John Smith’s Stadium post of late.

But asked the latest, Thorman said: “I think we are nearing a decision and nearing learning about that in the next week or two, having spoken to Richard (Thewlis, managing director) and Ken (Davy, owner).

“I hope it’s the right decision for the club moving forward but, until then, myself, Luke Robinson and Mark Andrews will just keep operating how we’ve been operating, and trying to get the most out of this group as we can.”

He added the most important factor was getting the right man for the job and explained: “Once the decision is made, obviously if it’s someone from overseas then there are a few hoops to jump through and we can’t speed up that process unfortunately.

“I do feel that once they’ve made the decision it needs to happen sooner rather than later because, in all fairness, we’ve still got a massive chunk of the season left.

“If you look a the league table (Giants are second bottom) it’s not pretty reading for us but the thing is, the chunk of games we have up until the end of the regular season is still more than enough.

“They are games we should be capable of performing in and competing in and, potentially, picking up two points in.”