Chris Thorman has provided more background as to why Huddersfield Giants have signed Tom Holmes.

The 22-year-old half back has been snapped up on a three-year deal despite being injured in the Championship season with Featherstone.

Thorman, however, says it’s a great investment by head coach Simon Woolford and the club to bring in the talented back who started his career at Castleford Tigers.

“He is a young, talented English half back, and there aren’t many about are there?” said assistant coach Thorman.

“So signing Tom we thought was too good an opportunity to miss.

“I think he was a bit unfortunate to leave Castleford and, maybe, if Castleford had their time again maybe they wouldn’t get rid, I’m not sure.

“But I have always known how talented Tom is and, obviously, since Simon has come in, we have watched a fair bit of footage of him.”

So why has Holmes been playing in the Championship?

“He kind of went back to the Championship as a young half back to re-invigorate his career and focus on where he was going,” answered Thorman.

“He probably realised, having got a solid year in the Championship, even though he got injured, that it has stood him in good stead.

“He has always been on our radar, though, for quite a while actually, and what he will do is strengthen our halves and, potentially, at hooker as well.

“He is a real competitor, very talented and with some really good attributes.

“Tom is a bit cheeky, which is good as a half back, and he doesn’t mind bossing the big boys around in the middle of the field.”

Thorman believes his arrival simply adds to already hot competition for places.

“No position for next season is set in stone, even though Broughy and Gaskell are going well at the minute at six and seven,” he added.

“We know how talented Ollie Russell is, too, so competition for places is good and Tom will certainly add to that.”