Huddersfield Giants interim boss Chris Thorman is looking for a winning response from his players in round 11 of Super League.

His injury-stricken side suffered further setbacks in the 40-28 home defeat by Castleford Tigers with forwards Ukuma Ta’ai and Michael Lawrence sustaining injuries.

The pair look set to be missing from Sunday’s clash with Salford Red Devils at the John Smith’s Stadium, but Thorman is adamant that hard work can see his squad through.

“I’m not naive enough to not understand the situation we’re in,” said Thorman.

“We are suffering in terms of missing personnel, but we’re in the industry to win games and we’ve got a big week ahead of us.

“We finished the Castleford game with 15 players.

“It was like the Leeds game where we didn’t get the win and there comes a point where we need wins – it’s frustrating.

Thorman revealed he had read the riot act at half-time in the Tigers showdown, which he felt brought about the desired response from his youthful and patched-up side.

“I went ballistic at half-time, it was a crescendo of profanity,” Thorman said, having seen his side concede five first-half tries.

“I know there’s plenty of excuses with injuries, but I know what the players are capable of and it shouldn’t take me to lose my rag and get personal to a get a response.

“It’s just really disappointing that it takes me to lose my rag to give them some energy and enthusiasm and for them to come out and have a crack.”

Giants’ 17-year-old winger Innes Senior was called up with twin brother Louis in the absence of seven injured regulars, and he led the comeback with two tries on his home debut.

“We saw some good execution out there and I was really happy with Innes finishing his tries,” Thorman said.

“It shows he’s probably one of the most capable 17-year-olds I’ve ever seen, apart from his brother on the other wing who didn’t quite get the same service.

“I’m really pleased with both of them. Louis followed on from his performance against Leeds. They’ve got some real potential.”

The result leaves Thorman still looking for his first win as caretaker coach but he confirmed he will remain in charge for next Sunday’s home game against Salford.

“I’m just going a week at a time,” he said.

“I’ve got the full support of (chairman) Ken (Davy) and (managing director) Richard Thewlis.”