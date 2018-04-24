Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You will be aware that we are on duty at all Academy and Scholarship games down at Lockwood Park.

There is usually a team of six or seven manning the gates, selling half-time draw tickets, Tweeting and updating Facebook about the match, and generally shouting encouragement to the lads on the pitch.

If you haven’t been to one of these games, come along to enjoy the atmosphere and support the Junior Giants.

On Big Giants match days, we are on duty at the Legends Bar, ensuring that no-one sneaks into the Brian Blacker Roadshow without either being a member or paying a pound.

The atmosphere in the bar is superb, an excellent pre-match setting for Mr Blacker’s wit and repartee.

We are led to believe that the injury list is so huge because the players are all vying to be Brian’s victims and speak into the working microphone.

As usual, Turnbridge WMC is a hive of activity at our monthly meetings.

The calibre of guest is astonishing and the place is regularly packed to the hilt.

We are also involved with a couple of new ventures for us.

First there is the Quiz Night (April 28 in the Legends Bar).

This has been introduced as a result of a questionnaire which we recently ran. More people wanted this than all the other options put together.

We still have vacancies for a couple more teams, so contact Martin Eastwood (07763 730108) or Nathaniel Wood (nathanieljames17@gmail.com) to ensure you are entered.

There is another questionnaire for you to complete at the moment.

Just go to www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk or our Facebook page and you will find it.

We have helped with the Cricket Day for a few years now. But this year we have taken over the role of organising everything apart from the cricket, the beer, and the food!

This year promises to be a true Cricket and Family Fun Day.

There will be stalls, ice cream, rides for youngsters, activities for kiddies, tug-of-war, and the chance to meet the players.

So put June 10 in your diary and come along to Honley Cricket Club for a marvellous day out.

Remember, your £5 membership fee entitles you to 12 months-worth of free entry to our main events (the Quiz and Cricket Day are both ‘All Pay’!).

At Magic Weekend, the Cowbell Army will be seated behind the sticks. Let’s all join them so that we can raise the roof like all the other clubs who go to this marvellous event.

Yes, I know, you ‘have’ to sit along the side. But, just for once, give it a go.

Next month we have Ollie Roberts as our guest at Turnbridge WMC. May 1 is the date to put in your diary.

Finally, whatever your faith, please say a prayer for one of our long-standing committee members, Paul Hulin. Paul is seriously ill at the moment and we send him our best wishes.