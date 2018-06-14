Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds turned out in force when Huddersfield Giants held their Cricket and Family Fun Day at Honley CC.

Well over 500 supporters enjoyed glorious weather as players, coaches and fans took to the field.

There were stalls, family attractions and lots of activities for kids, and Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association felt the event was a massive success.

Giants chairman Ken Davy – who has given free admission to the Catalans match for those who pre-book on line or at the stadium shop by Noon on Friday – went along to meet everyone, in company with club managing director Richard Thewlis.

And club ambassador Eorl Crabtree was there as well to chat with supporters and conduct the raffle.