One current Huddersfield Giants player features in the Betfred odds to be next head coach of the Super League club.

Bookmakers generally have caretaker boss Chris Thorman as favourite to succeed Aussie Rick Stone at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Leeds Rhinos are the next visitors tomorrow (3.00).

Betfred are no different, but they also have playmaker Danny Brough in their selections at 25/1 to make the step into coaching with the club which has just awarded him a new one-year playing contract.

Former coach John Kear, now with Bradford Bulls, is second favourite at 4/1 with Betfred to take the reins back at the Giants, where he was in charge for a spell back in 2000 (following the merger with Sheffield).

Betfred odds to be next Giants head coach: 6/5 Chris Thorman, 4/1 John Kear, 8/1 Iestyn Harris and Brian Noble, 10/1 Paul Anderson, 12/1 Michael Monaghan, 16/1 Jamahl Lolesi and Andrew Henderson, 20/1 Jim Dymock and Jason Demetriou, 25/1 James Webster and Danny Brough.