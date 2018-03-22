Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scotland international second rower Dale Ferguson says the Giants are determined to set the record straight at Wigan Warriors tomorrow (8pm).

After their 38-6 thumping at home by unfancied Hull KR in the last round of Super League the 29-year-old, who starred for the Scots in last year’s World Cup, says the Giants will put things right.

“We have got wrongs that need to be put right,” admitted Ferguson.

“And there is no better place to do that than at Wigan.”

Both last season’s Super League meetings between the Giants and the Warriors ended in draws – 19-19 at the John Smith’s Stadium and 16-16 at the DW Stadium – and Ferguson was expecting a tight contest again.

“It is one of those fixtures that always seems to produce a good game,” said Ferguson.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“But it is a tough place to go and you need to make sure you turn up in the right frame of mind or you will get a bit of a hiding.

“So we need to be right mentally and right physically, and I believe we are on the right path in our preparation this week.”

The Giants pack is bolstered by the returns of Michael Lawrence and Adam Walne from injury and Daniel Smith from suspension – allowing Ollie Roberts and Sebastine Ikahihifo some recovery time.

“It is a massive boost to the side getting players back,” said Ferguson.

“The pack have been doing well, but obviously had a massive blip against Hull KR.

“Getting players back is a big thing for the team and we are really forward to the Wigan game.”