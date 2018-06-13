Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dale Ferguson and Oliver Roberts are back for Huddersfield Giants against Catalans Dragons on Friday.

Head coach Simon Woolford has included the two forwards in his 19-man squad for the John Smith’s Stadium Super League clash.

The duo replace experienced Paul Clough and teenage wingman Innes Senior in the squad which defeated Leeds Rhinos 25-18 last time out.

Danny Brough serves the second in a three-match ban, with Oliver Russell, who received special praise from Woolford for his performance at Headingley, retaining his place.

For Catalans, Jason Baitieri and Vincen Duport come in to replace Antoni Maria, injured, and Fouad Yaha, suspended.

The Giants, of course, are hoping to overturn the result against Catalans in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, when they were beaten 20-6 by the French.

Giants: McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Russell.

Catalans: Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri,McIlorum, Tierney, Jullient, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).