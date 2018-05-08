Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants will have Danny Brough available for their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash with Wakefield Trinity - and maybe Jermaine McGillvary!

Brough completed his three-match ban as the Giants chalked that morale-boosting 28-18 victory over Widnes Vikings, in which Jake Wardle scored a debut double.

Wingman McGillvary has made only a couple of uninspiring appearances since his return from the World Cup with England, but he is nearing fitness again and might, just, make the cut.

Interim head coach Chris Thorman says the Giants are in better shape than most people give them credit for as they await the arrival of new boss Simon Woolford from Australia.

And he feels the Cup sixth-round tie in front of the Claret and Gold faithful at the John Smith’s Stadium could provide a further spur.

“I didn’t have much success with trophies as a player but I made it to a Challenge Cup final and semi-final,” said Thorman.

“You can re-adjust your season accordingly with a good performance in the Challenge Cup and it just so happens to be against Wakefield, who we play the following week at the Magic Weekend.

“Their performances haven’t been great and we’ll certainly be going all out to win that.

“A good cup run would be a real shot in the arm for the club.”

Thorman felt the win over Widnes was the right performance at exactly the right time to lift the Giants off the bottom of the table ahead of the Cup encounter.

“There was lots of character shown, especially from where we’ve come from,” he explained.

“We had 60 put on us at St Helens and we’ve had to deal with a lot of adversity.

“The fact that we are still capable to show that character (against Widnes) just sends good signals to me, Simon Woolford and all the staff.

“We’re due to get Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe back in the next couple of weeks, Brough back this week, so we’re in a much better place than people think we are.

“Possibly we will have Jermaine back, we know what he’s about and what he brings. Not just his presence, which is almost unmatchable at this level. We’ll wait and see.”