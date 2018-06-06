Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RFL have explained why Danny Brough got an extended three-match ban.

Half-back Brough had his punishment for a dangerous tackle increased from two matches to three due to “an unreasonable challenge” of the charge.

The veteran playmaker was given a two-match penalty notice for a “crusher” tackle on forward Kenny Edwards in the Giants’ 20-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Catalans Dragons last Thursday .

Head coach Simon Woolford claimed a sin-binning was harsh punishment for the incident and the club opted to fight the grade B charge brought by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

However, the Giants’ appeal failed and, to make matters worse, he will now sit out the next three games.

A statement from the RFL said: “The panel found the player guilty and added an additional game to the suspension due to what they felt was an unreasonable challenge of the charge.”

The outcome prompted a critical response from Giants’ first-team coach Chris Thorman, who tweeted:

An extra game given for challenging. We seriously need to change the rules, this game is not what it used to. https://t.co/9O962k6xzf — Chris Thorman (@Chris_Thorman6) June 5, 2018

Brough, who was also fined £500 and ordered to forfeit a £500 bond, will miss Friday’s Super League game at Leeds as well as the crucial clashes with bottom-four rivals Catalans and Hull KR.

His absence will give another opportunity to academy half-back Oliver Russell, who made his Super League debut in May.

Meanwhile, Leigh will be without full-back Peter Mata’utia and winger Matty Dawson for their next five matches in the Betfred Championship.

Dawson was handed a five-match ban after admitting questioning the integrity of a match official during the Centurions’ 52-22 Challenge Cup defeat by Leeds.

Mata’utia was suspended for four matches after pleading guilty to a grade E dangerous throw on hooker Matt Parcell and was given an extra match for a high tackle in Leigh’s league defeat by Toronto in the Summer Bash.

Both players, who were sent off in the Cup-tie, were also fined £250.