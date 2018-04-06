Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is no place in the Huddersfield Giants’ initial 19-man squad for Danny Brough, but World Cup forward Oliver Roberts is back.

Roberts missed the defeat at Catalans Dragons because of a foot injury suffered in a domestic DIY accident, but he is ready to face Castleford Tigers at the John Smith’s on Sunday.

Brough had been hoping to recover from a sprained ankle but does not make the initial cut.

Adam Walne and Tyler Dickinson also get the call, while the 17-year-old Senior twins, Louis and Innes, are both included for the first time.

Louis made his debut in the draw with Leeds while Innes played in the trip to Catalans.

Giants: Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Wakeman, Lawrence, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta’ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O’Brien, Dickinson, English, Simpson, Louis Senior, Innes Senior.