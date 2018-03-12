Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prolific playmaker Danny Brough has signed a one-year contract extension with Huddersfield Giants.

The 35-year-old remains a key member of the Super League squad and the new deal suits both player and club.

Brough’s capture follows the recent signings of Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ollie Roberts, Sam Wood and Paul Clough and, following the 28-16 win over Widnes, is a massive lift for Thursday’s clash with Hull KR at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It’s always nice to know where your future lies, and it was an easy decision to make to stay here,” said Brough, who has also played for Wakefield, Castleford and Hull FC.

“I’m really pleased to have signed the contract and having seen so many others sign on with the club I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“All the boys think highly of the club and, hopefully, we can stick together long enough to get us climbing up the table.

“After signing the extension, I just want to keep on playing as long as I can and make sure that I’m playing the best rugby that I can.”

Brough has featured in over 220 games for the Claret and Gold, scoring more than 1,600 points.

He is the seventh top scorer in Super League history following his 12-point haul in the 28-16 win at Widnes Vikings on Friday.

That took him to 2,203 points in his two Super League spells – now ahead of Sean Long in the all-time list – and head coach Rick Stone is delighted to have him on board for another season.

“It’s great to have Danny sign an extension with the club,” said Stone.

“He’s a big part of our team and what he does for us is invaluable, so it’s a good decision by all for him to have this contract extension.

“He’s got a wealth of experience and his knowledge of the game is terrific – and it’s important that he can pass on as much of that as he can to the younger blokes.”

Stone believes Brough is still one of the best kickers in the game.

“He’s really important to the team,” explained Stone.

“His effort and his competitiveness are terrific, and his kicking game is as good as anyone else’s in the game, which adds so much to our team.

“One thing about him is that he is still going strong and we wouldn’t sign him on if we didn’t think this was going to continue to be the case.

“It’s a full credit to him and what he’s achieved in the game, so we’re delighted to have a player like Danny at the club.”