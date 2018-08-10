Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Brough has some career milestones in sight as Huddersfield Giants travel to St Helens in the Super 8s.

The 35-year-old playmaker needs just eight points to go above Cyril Kellett into seventh place in the all-time list of points scorers.

Brough’s career total of 3,679 points has been reached with 87 for Dewsbury (2002-2003), 616 for York (2003-2004), 204 for Hull FC (2005-2006), 360 for Castleford (2006-2007), 489 for Wakefield (2008-2010), 1,785 for Huddersfield (2010-2018), 4 for England (2012) and 134 for Scotland (2004-2008, 2010 & 2013-2017).

Ahead of him right now are Kellett (Hull KR/Featherstone, 1956-74) 3,686; Mick Nanyn (Rochdale/Whitehaven/Widnes/Oldham/Leigh/Swinton, 1999-2015) 3,700; John Woods (Leigh/Warrington/Bradford/Rochdale, 1976-92) 3,985; Gus Risman (Salford/Workington/Batley, 1929-54) 4,050; Kevin Sinfield (Leeds, 1997-2015) 4,231; Jim Sullivan (Wigan, 1921-46) 6,022 and top of the pile, Neil Fox (Wakefield/Bradford/Hull KR/York/Bramley/Huddersfield, 1956-79) 6,220.

On top of that, Brough needs 14 points to go ahead of Pat Richards into fourth place in the list of Super League’s all-time scorers.

Brough has 2,271 points in Super League, with Richards on 2,284.

Andy Farrell is third in the list on 2,376, Paul Deacon second on 2,413 and Sinfield top with 3,443.

With conversions and penalties, Brough is also only four away from 1,000, having 85 for Hull FC, 31 for Castleford, 174 for Wakefield and 706 for the Giants.