Jake Mamo is looking to build on his performance as Huddersfield Giants notched their first win of the Super League season against Warrington Wolves.

The Giants responded to their opening-day defeat at Hull FC with a 20-6 win at the John Smith’s Stadium against the Wolves, and the 23-year-old full- back is aiming to continue his improving form.

“On a personal level, I was much happier with the performance, no errors were definitely my focus,” said Mamo.

“On a team level we weren’t perfect, you’re never going to be perfect, but as a whole we made a lot fewer errors and gave a lot fewer penalties away.

“The defence was the most pleasing thing about the game.

“There were plenty of times that we had repeat sets but we dug deep.

“We weren’t perfect, there were a few line breaks but we scrambled and kept them to one try with the kick, which was good.”

The Giants next game is another home Super League outing against St Helens on Friday, February 23, and Mamo feels the early-season focus has to be building from solid defensive displays.

“I think our focus after the Hull game was on defence for the entire week and that’s where it really needs to be for us,” explained the former Newcastle Knights player.

“As a team we score tries just off random play and we have the individuals to be able to do that.

“The focus needed to be on the defence and then after that we can score some random tries and win some games.

“We worked hard for the whole game against Warrington, and we have St Helens next week, so we will be focusing on the defence and it’ll be a defence-based game, especially at the start of the season – it’s important.

“With the squad Saints have got they’re going to be a tough opposition throughout the whole year at the top.

“Blokes like Ben Barba coming off an NRL Grand Final win, that was a couple of years ago now, but still the quality player that he is and what he is delivering, accompanied with half of the other players they’ve got, they will be formidable.

“I think we’ll leave the gameplan up to the coaches, let them decide that! Strong defence and to score tries, that’s my gameplan for the team.”

After picking up an injury in June 2017 that ruled him out for the remainder of the year, Mamo insists that he is feeling well for the 2018 campaign.

“I feel pretty good, probably a little bit to go yet but nothing I can complain about too much.

“It does take around five games, even at the start of any season, to get where you want to be regardless of injury. I just want to keep on improving.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Giants next home Super League game against St Helens and supporters can purchase their tickets online at the Giants website or can call the ticket hotline on 01484 484159.