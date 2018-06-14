Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t miss all the action at Leeds Road Playing Fields tonight when it’s the Ronan Costello Memorial Festival.

It is now two years since the tragic passing of Ronan, one of the Giants promising Academy players, and Huddersfield Giants Community are delighted to be hosting another festival in celebration of his life (6pm to 8pm).

The huge success of the event in 2017 led to it being shortlisted for an Examiner Community Award.

The festival aims to see over 150 children attend from community clubs across Kirklees and surrounding areas including Under 7s, 8s and 9s to take part in the tournament on LRPF.

The event will also be supported by the attendance of Giants club ambassador Eorl Crabtree, members of the first team and Academy squads and an array of Claret and Gold fans.

Huddersfield Giants Community Manager and Category 3 Academy Head Coach Chris Cullimore, who coached Ronan for two years, is pleased to be able to continue to make it a success year on year in memory of Ronan.

“This year the aim is to make it bigger and better than last year,” he said.

“We want to bring the community together at what is a difficult time for all, doing something that he loved, playing the Sport of Rugby League. We want the festival to be fun for all and a real celebration of Ronan’s life.”

A donation is required to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in order to be entered into the tournament.

Players who participate in the festival will also receive a free ticket to the Giants v Catalans game tomorrow, where they will parade at half-time with medals.

All members of the public are welcome to attend the event, enjoy the tournament and meet the first-team and Academy squads.

If you are interested in taking part in the event, please get in contact with Chris Cullimore by emailing chris.cullimore@huddersfieldcommunitytrust.co.uk