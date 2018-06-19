Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Dave Calverley

Huddersfield has a long history of brothers playing for the club.

The Senior twins made their debuts during the current season.

Russell Pepperell captained the Challenge Cup winning team in 1953 , and along with his brothers, Albert and Stan, gave sterling service at Fartown.

However, in the long history of the club there has been only one instance of four brothers wearing the Claret and Gold.

The Doyles were last Friday’s special guests with Jim, Ronnie, and Brian travelling from their homes in Australia to meet up with Trevor.

Brian made his first-team debut in the Yorkshire Cup on August 1, 1971, making 60 appearances and scoring nine tries at half back.

Trevor started his career the following season, touching down 18 times in almost 100 games over five seasons, mainly as a centre.

Jim appeared in the 1973/74 and 1974/75 seasons at hooker and second row, playing in 30 games with five tries.

Ronnie became the fourth brother to appear in the first team during the 1976/77 season, making five appearances on the wing.

Unlike the Burgess brothers, the four Doyles did not play together in the same first team fixture, but they still retain a unique place in the long and distinguished history of the Claret and Gold.

