Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary has been picked in the England side to face New Zealand in Saturday’s Denver Test.

The 29-year-old, who scored two tries in the Giants’ win over Catalans Dragons , flew out on Monday to link up with head coach Wayne Bennett’s squad and will line up alongside two debutants in the match – former Giant Jake Connor and St Helens’ Tommy Makinson.

It will be a 13th full England cap for McGillvary, who starred as England went to the 2017 World Cup final in Australia, and he is now getting back to his best form after an injury-hit start to the current Super League campaign.

The Giants ace has scored 12 tries in as many games for England so far, so he will be bidding to maintain that try-a-Test record.

St George-Illawarra Dragons prop James Graham will make his 40th England appearance almost 10 years to the day since his first England game against France in June 2008.

Of the current squad, James Roby and Sam Burgess also played in that game. Graham also has five caps for Great Britain.

The 26-year-old Makinson made his St Helens debut in 2011 and earned a deserved call up to the England Knights squad in 2013, following a prolific run of form for his club side.

He has missed just one game this season for Saints, running in six tries for the current Betfred Super League leaders.

Connor, 23, has been one of the outstanding players for Hull FC this season since his move from the Giants.

An ever-present for the Black and Whites, he’s been promoted from the England Knights Performance Squad.

England: John Bateman, Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess, Jake Connor, James Graham, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jermaine McGillvary, Sean O’Loughlin, Mark Percival, Stefan Rachford, James Roby, Scott Taylor, Elliott Whitehead, Gareth Widdop.