Former Huddersfield Giants head coach Paul Anderson will take the re-formed England Knights on tour to Papua New Guinea at the end of the season.

The Knights, containing players chosen with the 2021 and 2025 World Cups in mind, will play internationals against the Kumuls in Lae on October 27 and Port Moresby on November 3.

Anderson will take a 24-man squad to take on the 10th-ranked team in the world, who were beaten by England in the World Cup quarter-finals last November.

The tour will clash with the three-match Test series between England and New Zealand in the UK.

RFL rugby director Kevin Sinfield said: “We want to work with players as early as we can and help them to hopefully progress on to the senior team for the World Cup in 2021 and/or 2025.

“The Knights programme ties in fully with our ‘England Heartbeat’ philosophy of getting players ready to perform at their very best in an England shirt for the senior team.

“This is achieved through providing players with exposure against other nations and playing styles, intensity of high level international rugby and life experiences they may never have come across.

“We think this tour to Papua New Guinea ticks all of the boxes and every player in contention should be looking forward to the trip.”