Huddersfield sports fans can watch the Giants for FREE when they tackle Catalans Dragons in Super League at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chairman Ken Davy has thrown open the doors to the fixture on Friday, June 15, as a way to welcome new head coach Simon Woolford.

The free entry is available to fans who book before game day at www.giantsrl.com , leaving all their details, or at the club store at the John Smith’s.

And the club are encouraging supporters to use #WelcomeWoolford on social media to back the campaign.

Popular chairman Davy commented: “I believe we all need to show as a town that we are all fully behind Simon Woolford and his plans to take this great club forward.

“I can think of nothing better to greet him on his first home Super League game than a huge crowd and a newly-refurbished John Smith’s Stadium pitch.

“The free entry only applies until Noon on Friday June 15, after which the price will be £10.”

Davy continued: “We have done this in the past to great success and in reality, all we ask for as a club from the new supporter is their data by pre-booking the tickets, ideally online via www.giantsrl.com or at the club shop at the stadium.

“Given the low season-ticket pricing policy we implemented last year, this fits perfectly for our marketing strategy and I am looking forward to a bumper take-up and a great evening.”

Similar to standard fixtures, supporters can get their ticket online for free and print it out at home, or download to their mobile phone.

Please also be aware that each person can claim only one ticket. All adults must buy their own ticket. Those wanting to acquire an Under 17s ticket alongside this must order over the phone (01484 484159) or at the club store.

Admission prices will rise on the day of the game.

Matchday prices: Adults £10; Senior Citizens (65 and over) £10; Under 17s £10; Under 5s free; Ambulant Disabled/Helper £10/free; Disabled Wheelchair/Helper £10/free.