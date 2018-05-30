Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After years of trying, we finally succeeded!

Ever since Magic Weekend was introduced, other clubs’ fans have sat together to create a noisy atmosphere in support of their team.

Last week we actually managed it!

The word went out where the Cowbell Army would be sitting, and we asked others to join them for our match.

Sure enough, after the Salford v Catalans game, people made their way to the Claret and Gold section of the ground.

There may not have been as many of us as some clubs, but boy, did we make some noise and get behind the lads.

The atmosphere was electric – even though the tension at times was unbearable.

So bear this in mind when you go next year, and join the noisy throng.

Just what this means to the players was clearly evident at Salford last Friday.

If you’ve been to away matches you will have heard the opposition chant “They’ve only come in a taxi”, well, on Friday we did.

Those of us in the minibus were wondering just how small the crowd was going to be. Especially when we were told that ‘our’ end was closed and we were to sit down the side.

Quel surprise! (Or should it be ‘quelle’?).

I know that it is not saying a lot at Salford, but we had almost as many supporters as they did.

The lesson to be learned here is that if you want to travel by coach you must book your coach seat well in advance – there were people who wanted to use this mode of transport but who left it too late. The minibus decision had already been made by the club.

As opposed to Magic, there was never any doubt that we would win at Salford. Honest.

We were noisy. We were singing. We were chanting.

And at the end of the game the players and coaches all came over to show their appreciation.

In fact, they were called back time and time again.

They were high-fiving the crowd. They were shaking hands. They were hugging.

And the beams and smiles on their faces said it all.

In fact, they received what must have been a 10-minute standing ovation.

Roll on Catalans. COYG!

Forthcoming events (details and calendar are on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk) :

Tuesday June 5, 7.30 pm at Turnbridge WMC, John Dutton telling us about RLWC 2021; Sunday June 10, Cricket and Family Fun Day at Honley Cricket Club; Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two-course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).