Paul Clough has signed a two-year contract extension with Huddersfield Giants.

The new deal will tie the 30-year-old to the Giants until the end of the 2020 season.

“I’m extremely pleased to have signed a contract extension at the club and I am looking forward to further improving as a player over the next two years,” said Clough, who featured in every game in the 2017 Super League campaign.

“The club is building on from last year’s finish in the Super 8s and everyone within the squad is doing all that they can to get the Giants back into the top four.

“I’m extremely grateful to both Richard (Thewlis) and Rick (Stone) for allowing me to extend my stay and I’m looking forward to rewarding their faith by continuing to work hard and doing everything that I can to help the team continue to improve.”

Clough has played mainly from the prop and loose-forward positions racking up 33 appearances – scoring two tries – since joining from Bradford Bulls in 2017.

Giants head coach Rick Stone said: “I’m pleased to see Paul has signed a contract extension.

“He was one of our most consistent players last year and played in every game.

“He’s one of those blokes that isn’t a flashy superstar, but does his job as well as anyone else every week.

“He’s a reliable commodity and every team needs one of those.

“He brings some experience and has played in big matches during his career and you don’t get a chance to play in those teams if you don’t do your job well.

“He’s meticulous in his preparation and is very reliable, both of which makes him very easy to coach.

“He’s a really important player for us, particularly for the young blokes because the knowledge and experience that he brings that he can pass on is terrific.

“He’s looked up to by all the players in the squad from the most senior players to the younger blokes.”